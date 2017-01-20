Alabamians depart for Women's March on Washington

Nearly 500 people, mostly women, boarded charter buses in different locations throughout Alabama Friday evening bound for Washington, D.C.

They will take part in Saturday's Women's March on Washington in support of women's rights and as a protest of the Trump Administration.

"Our message is we will not be silenced," Elizabeth Ragona said before boarding one of four buses departing from Birmingham.

Participants cited many reasons for taking part from reproductive rights to LGBT concerns, equal pay to climate change or general concerns about the tone of the 2016 campaign.

The Washington, D.C. march is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of demonstrators on the National Mall.

Participants traveling from Birmingham packed extra clothes, blankets, snacks and water for the 36-hour trip.

"I brought my husband," one woman said as she and her husband settled into their seats.

In addition to the hundreds traveling by bus, Alabama organizers said they are aware of many other Alabamians who traveled independently.

Organizers also expect hundreds to take part in a "sister march" scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Birmingham's Kelly Ingram Park.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.