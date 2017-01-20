Talladega College students hold watch party to see Tornadoes march in Inaugural Parade

Students who stayed in Talladega held a watch party in the school's student lounge.

They waited a good part of the afternoon to get a glimpse of the Marching Tornadoes.

We weren't allowed to interview any of the students but they were noticeably excited when the band came into a camera shot on FOX News.

The Talladega Tornadoes marching NOW in inaugural parade! pic.twitter.com/TiPKF3UOic — Jonathan Hardison (@FOX6Hardison) January 20, 2017

The college's Facebook page had a lot of compliments on the band's performance.

