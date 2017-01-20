Bessemer PD awarded $75K grant

It's called the Marvel City and soon Bessemer's police department will have a program bearing that name.

The Marvel City Youth Program will be at young people who may have already had some run-ins with the law.

“The hope is, through counseling, we can get them back acclimated to the community,” said Police Chief Nathaniel Rutledge.

Rutledge said the program will be funded through a $75,000 grant awarded to them from Governor Robert Bentley.? He said his department went after the grant, seeing the need for such.

Rutledge said juveniles make up 25 percent of Bessemer's population.

“When a significant number of our cases are also committed by juveniles, or juveniles are ending up in the system as a result of it, that's a real problem,” he explained.

The program will seek to pair kids from the city's middle, high and alternative school with officers to open the doors of communication between the two.

“This is a commitment and opportunity to change the direction of where we're going to set up our community to be great in the future where those same young folks can take over as our next leaders,” Rutledge said.

The department hasn’t nailed down a start date for the program yet, but they hope to have it up and running before the summer.

