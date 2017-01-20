UAB medical building remains closed after mercury spill

UAB employees who work at the Medical Towers Building arrived at work Friday morning, after a mercury spill on the building's seventh floor Thursday.

By Friday afternoon, those employees were sent home as UAB officials said in a statement:

We decided today that additional cleaning and testing on the 7th floor is warranted.

Officials say when they were notified of what they say was a "relatively small amount of mercury" inside the building Thursday, they immediately isolated and cleaned the area.

We heard from others who claim the spill was larger than one at Birmingham's Putnam Middle School in 2012. That school was closed for a week after a small container of mercury spilled.

In their statement Friday afternoon, UAB officials said the air in the building was tested and no mercury was detected. They went on to say:

We are connecting those who have questions or concerns to physicians for further consultation.

They say they intend to have the cleaning process completed over the weekend so that the building can resume normal operating hours Monday.

In our attempt to learn more about this spill, WBRC reached out to a number of agencies including the EPA and ADEM. However, as of news time, our requests had not been answered.

