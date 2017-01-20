What will healthcare look like under President Trump?

The clock is now ticking for the Trump administration as it decides how it will dismantle President Obama's healthcare law.

It's a task that will likely involve keeping some parts and throwing out others.

According to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, 18 million people could lose coverage in the first year, if the bulk of Affordable Care Act is simply repealed and not replaced.

"And I think without a replacement bill, obviously that's what would occur. And I think a lot of the comeback from Republicans is that everyone assumes, well there would be some replacement," said Dr. David Becker from the UAB School of Public Health.

However, right now there is little to no consensus as to what a replacement package would look like. That could lead to delays in drafting new legislation.

"The idea of repeal and delay is that at some point the delay ends and the reality sets in and there is a lot of uncertainty there," said Becker. "If you just got rid of people's health insurance, that's political suicide for the republicans."

In Alabama, it's estimated 175,000 people currently get their insurance on the exchange. If Obamacare simply goes away, many could face serious questions in maintaining that coverage.

The report by the budget office also predicts individual premiums could go up without a replacement plan.

"People that have obtained coverage because of the subsidies available through the A.C.A. for them, they're at risk. There is anxiety," said Becker.

However, Becker thinks it's unlikely people with employer-sponsored insurance would see much change in their rates.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.