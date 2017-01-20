Hoover PD offers tips after uptick in trash can thefts

In early January, the Hoover Police Department got two reports of someone stealing trash cans.

One homeowner took video of a suspected trash can thief. You see a small white work van pull up and take the trash can.

One theft was reported in Ross Bridge on Colony Lane. The other theft took place on Shades Crest Road in Bluff Park.

"It doesn't take much for an identity thief to get a few tidbits about you to start doing things to adversely affect your credit,” Lt. Keith Czeskleba said.

The Hoover Police Department is also concerned someone may be stealing expensive trash cans for quick cash.

Hoover police are offering a number of tips so you can protect yourself from being a victim of a trash can theft.

Leave exterior light on

Shred documents

Bring trash can in after pick-up

Report anything suspicious

Another great tool is for homeowners to purchase surveillance cameras.

"Those can really help us out in criminal cases. They may serve as a way to deter a thief coming if they happen see a camera present,” Czeskleba said.

Neighbors in both communities say they were unaware of the thefts but they plan to keep a close eye on their trash cans in the future.

Hoover police have no leads now but hope someone could help ID the white van.

