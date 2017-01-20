Shades Mtn. officials thankful no one hurt after storm damages school gym

Chainsaws worked Friday to removing a big tree which smashed into the gym on the Shades Mountain Elementary Campus Thursday night.

Hoover school employees were working quickly to remove the debris and damage.

"Right now, we are in clean-up mode, trying to beat the rain tonight," said Tracy Hobson, coordinator of operations for the Hoover school system said.

To help with the rain, the Hoover Fire Department had leftover FEMA tarps which were loaned to the Hoover School System to cover the exposed roof. Hobson said the tarps will help prevent any further damage.

"Our flooring is a vinyl floor, not a hardwood floor. So, our damage will be minimal," Hobson said.

Right now, no estimate on the damage or when the building will be back up and running again. But, Friday Hoover school officials are just thankful no one was injured.

"No one was hurt. Yes, the structure has been damaged. We are going to miss it. We can fix things, people, we can't," said Juli Feltham, Principal Shades Mountain Elementary said.

About 14 students were in the gym when the storm hit.

Students at Shades Mountain Elementary have their own gym so they will not be affected by the storm damage.

Parks and Recreation leases the building for its basketball league. They are looking at their options.

