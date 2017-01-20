Deputies: Man, who had been out on bond, arrested again for cutting woman with machete

A man who had been out on bond for a murder charge is back behind bars after police say he attacked a woman with a machete.

Coaling police and Tuscaloosa County deputies responded to the Beulah Drive area of Cottondale and met the victim, a 33-year-old white female. She told investigators 58-year-old Charles Richard Sexton cut her on the arm during an argument.

Deputies saw a cut on her arm. But Sexton's daughter, Shelly, is speaking in defense of her dad.

"The incident that happened today, the girl received a nick on the arm and because of the charge of murder, supposedly, he's being made out to be a monster. My Dad, I love him. And, I don't what anyone thinks about him. And, the truth will come out," she said.

Authorities went to Sexton's home, interviewed him and found probable cause for the arrest. He faces a second-degree assault charge and is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

His murder arrest happened in Dec. 2016. Investigators and the District Attorney's office have revoked his bond from his previous arrest.

"They don't really know the person I know. I love the person I know and I know he didn't kill the girl," said Betty Wilder, Sexton's mother.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.