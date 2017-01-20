FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Severe storms possible Saturday

Temperatures are unseasonably warm this afternoon. Once again, we're looking at highs about 20 degrees above average for January. While we're expecting some cooler temperatures next week, the longer range forecast appears warm and wet. Very little rain is expected this evening with clouds increasing later tonight.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected early Saturday morning. These storms may pack a punch with the possibility of severe storms - especially for areas south of I-20. What about areas north of I-20? You're not completely out of the woods, but the severe weather threat looks more limited the farther north. I would encourage everyone to remain weather alert Saturday through Sunday morning. Temperatures through the afternoon will reach the upper 60s. The primary risk is from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Severe weather is possible including the threat for tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, and localized flooding. South Alabama will likely experience some significant severe weather between 4 a.m. and noon Saturday. Remain weather alert - especially if you're heading south. This is system has the potential of becoming a high impact weather event for areas south of Montgomery all the way to the Gulf Coast.

We could see several rounds of possible severe weather this weekend. Right now, it looks like Saturday afternoon should generally be calm, but we will watch for any additional development. It is possible we could again see some strong to severe storms late Saturday night into Sunday.

This system should be monitored closely. Stay updated with the latest weather information. We will continue to provide you with weather updates through the WBRC FOX6 weather app.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.