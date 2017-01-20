NWS Birmingham confirms EF-1 tornado in St. Clair County on Jan. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NWS Birmingham confirms EF-1 tornado in St. Clair County on Jan. 19

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
National Weather Service teams from Birmingham have confirmed damage from an EF-1 tornado in St. Clair County Thursday night.

The tornado occurred around 6 p.m. on Logan Martin Lake near Treasure Island. The winds ranged from 80-90 miles per hour, the tornado was about 200 yards wide and was on the ground 0.6 miles long.

