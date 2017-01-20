FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Multiple rounds of potential severe storms this weekend

I expect stable weather today and temperatures rising into the 70s.

Tonight, the atmosphere becomes increasingly unstable across Louisiana, south Mississippi and south Alabama. The unstable air and wind shear along with a warm front will push northward across central Alabama and storms could be strong or severe, especially south of I-20 between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m.

I expect several severe thunderstorm warnings and even a few tornado warnings, especially south.

FIRST ALERT: We are keeping our First Alert in Place this weekend so you can plan for potential severe storms. Have a plan in place and think about what you would do if a tornado or severe storm warning was issued overnight. Make sure your radio is on and has fresh batteries. High winds and even tornadoes will be possible in the morning and maybe some hail, especially south of I-20.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: Stay weather aware and have the WBRC First Alert Weather App if you don’t already have it. The atmosphere will be ripe for severe storms but the big question is whether or not any will form. If they do or there is a chance they will, we will send a push notification through the app.

SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY MORNING: This is final chance for severe storms with all modes possible including large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. New data hints at a cluster of storms after 10 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday and another round late morning into the early evening. It’s not until Sunday afternoon that Alabama is in the clear as the active weather slides east.

