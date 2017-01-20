Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Wynter Rudolph.

Wynter is a senior at Wenonah High School with a 3.9 GPA. She is a member of SGA, FCCLA, DECA, Ladies of Class and The Academy of Hospitality and Tourism. Also, she was crowned Miss Wenonah during 2016-2017 Homecoming Coronation. In her hopes to become a Broadcast Journalist, she stays motivated with a strong work ethic. Wynter, congratulations on all you do and for being this week's RISING STAR.

