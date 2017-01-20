FIRST ALERT UPDATE: severe storms threat for Saturday morning into Sunday morning

Look for a mostly cloudy day today with just a few areas of patchy drizzle expected, highs will likely make it into the mid-70s with SW winds at 5-10 mph.

While this evening should be quiet weather-wise, we will be monitoring storm development past midnight, beginning in west Alabama. Expect overnight lows near 60 degrees and light winds out of the south

Here is J-P's update on this weekend's storm potential:

FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms are likely Saturday both during the early morning and the afternoon. It is possible we could see several rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms. While the greatest risk for severe weather including tornadoes will likely remain south of Montgomery, we cannot rule out severe weather locally. Based on current forecast data, we could see a few stronger storms move into counties south of I-20 early Saturday. You need to be especially weather aware if you live in Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Shelby, Coosa, Talladega, and Clay Counties both during the morning and again during the afternoon. Farther south, the severe weather chances will increase. There are some questions on how this system will evolve. It is possible we could completely avoid severe weather in Central Alabama depending on how much instability returns to our area. Temperatures Saturday will reach the upper 60s and rain and possibly severe storms may continue through then evening into Sunday morning. This system will need to be monitored closely.

What types of severe weather are possible? We could see isolated tornadoes, hail, gusty winds, and localized flooding. Stay close to a source of reliable weather information. If you do not have the WBRC First Alert weather app, it would be a good idea to download it. We will provide many updates on-air and online regarding this developing weather.