Case of missing teen highlights dangers of online predators

Investigators found a missing a 14-year-old girl from Mobile in Tuscaloosa Thursday with a 28-year-old man she allegedly ran away from home with.

Phillip Anthony Lollar's faces statutory rape charges. Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Police Juvenile Division said increasingly teen girls are being lured by predators online.

In the case of the missing teen from Mobile, detectives said communication was established with Lollar before she came to Tuscaloosa and had intimate relations with him.

“She made some decisions that could've gotten her seriously hurt. We just kind of want the parents to make sure they are paying attention to the kids and monitoring these social sites, cell phones, computers, things of that nature, cause it's a real danger as we can see in this particular incident that we had it can easily happen,” said investigator David Jones.

Investigators said it was the girl's parents who reported her missing about a week ago, in Mobile before they found her in Tuscaloosa.

She was at Lollar's home on the 6700 block of Jenean Street.

“The predator is feeding into what the child is needing or searching for and so when you have that happen it's kind of easy to get a child to come with you which is what we've seen lately,” said Jones.

“Predators are more advanced with their thinking with their thoughts with their plans. It concerns me it's so easy now it really does concern me,” said Lynne Foster, a mother of two.

Foster said she made sure she's friends with her children on Facebook to make sure she knew who they were communicating with.

“You don't want to overcrowd their space. You want to allow them to make decisions on their own but you also may know of red flags,” said Foster.

Red flags including if older people are complementing your children online or if a friend your child has not told you about is messaging them.

These are conversations investigators urge should be had.

“It’s talking with your kids explaining the dangers that are out there,” said Jones.

Investigators said the girl is safe with her family in Mobile trying to work things out. Lollar's total bond is $105,000.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.