UAB confirms mercury spill in one of their buildings - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

UAB confirms mercury spill in one of their buildings

Source: Raycom Media Source: Raycom Media
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

UAB officials confirmed a mercury spill Thursday on the 7th floor of one of their buildings.

They say it was immediately cleaned up. Friday, they plan to test the air quality of the area.

The spill happened at 1717 11th Ave. South.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly