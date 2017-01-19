Family struggling to pay for funeral could force cancellation

A Birmingham family is struggling to pay for their loved one's funeral.

Rashiem Porter was shot and killed just off Pearson avenue on Jan. 11. Now his family is trying to hold a funeral, but they are asking for help.

Porter funeral is supposed to be on Friday. This family has tried to raise enough money to have the burial. Unfortunately, they still lack $1,100 and if they don't come up with it by Friday morning, they'll have to cancel the service.

Porter's cousin, Qwentez Jones, says their entire family is struggling with money right now and cannot come up with the funds. Several family members from Chicago and Atlanta are already in town for the funeral.

“We are in danger of not having it and I would just hate for someone of his character, someone of his integrity to just not have what any person deserves to have: a proper burial, especially at the young age that he passed away. It is just so unfortunate," Jones explained.

Porter was only 36-years-old and was celebrating a new job when he was shot.

Their family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral.

