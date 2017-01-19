Crews working to stop gas leak after tree falls on gym occupied - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Crews working to stop gas leak after tree falls on gym occupied by children

Source: Margie Gunter/WBRC Source: Margie Gunter/WBRC
Source: Margie Gunter/WBRC Source: Margie Gunter/WBRC
Source: Margie Gunter/WBRC Source: Margie Gunter/WBRC
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

A tree fell on the back of Blue Ridge gym in Hoover Thursday night.

Children were inside practicing basketball, but no one was hurt.

This gym is at a community center.

The tree has caused a gas leak which crews are also working to stop.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly