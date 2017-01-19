Crews working to stop gas leak after tree falls on gym occupied by children

Pockets of rain and scattered storms will continue to impact our area tonight.More >>
Police in Midfield are investigating a double homicide.More >>
In Cullman County, Stoney Lonesome OHV Park will be closed until Thursday following an ATV accident that killed two people.More >>
High school students in Jefferson County got a lesson on how to dress to impress Saturday morning.More >>
Neighbors helped neighbors in southwest Birmingham Saturday morning.More >>
