2nd Annual Lyric Masquerade Ball to raise money for second Alabama Theatre marquee

There's a push to bring back a second marquee at the Alabama Theatre.

When the Alabama Theatre opened in 1927, it had a second marquee on 18th Street.

The goal of the 2nd Annual Lyric Masquerade Ball is to raise funds to build a new marquee.

There will be jazz music, a silent auction and a behind the scenes tour for VIP ticket holders.

To learn more, visit https://lyricbham.com/event/2nd-annual-lyric-masquerade-ball/

