AL defendants hope for presidential pardon, commutation

The president has two options he can grant to current or former defendants.

He can commute a sentence or shorten it for time served, but the conviction remains.

He can also grant a pardon, which will wipe out the conviction which will do things such as restore rights to vote or carry a gun.

Former US Attorney Doug Jones says most pardons are granted after a defendant has served their time, accepted responsibility for their crime and has become a productive member of society.

They can also be granted when new evidence pops in a case and shows a conviction was unjust.

“A lot of times, you can't go back to court to get that does and a pardon is the only way to do that,” Jones says.

When it comes to commutations, President Obama has now granted the most out of any US president.

Most recently, that of former soldier Chelsea Manning.

But most, including 330 just granted Thursday were for non-violent drug offenders.

As for the case of former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford and whether his sentence will be commuted with less than 24 hours to go before Obama leaves office, Jones says it’s still up in the air.

“I think with each passing hour, the odds are slimmer you'll see anything happen. But it's still possible. There are 11th hour signatures that go on pieces of paper by the President of the United States.”

Jones points out that that once the president signs the papers--be it a pardon or commutation--there's no review, no appeal, no overturning it. It's a done deal.

