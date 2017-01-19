Shelby Co. drug enforcement officials announce more arrests in cocaine raid

The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force has arrested three more people, in addition to the seven they already had taken into custody during a drug raid.

"Operation Hilltop," as it was known, took place early Wednesday morning in the Cohill Drive and Dilcey Daniels Drive areas of Alabaster.

"What our intent was, is to send a very clear message, to suppress, and hopefully even eradicate this crack cocaine distribution and supply network within this part of Shelby County," said Lt. Clay Hammac, Commander of the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force.

The identities of the three people arrested Thursday were not immediately available. The seven other individuals and their charges are listed below.

Jamel Kentrea Lionel Hall, 29 years of age from Alabaster, currently on bond for attempted murder, charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of imitation drugs, criminal conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime,

Kenneth Earl Jones Jr., 31 years of age from Alabaster, charged with four counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Valie Denise Burns 37 years of age from Clanton, charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of imitation drugs, and possession of a forged instrument 1st degree (counterfeit cash).

Kristi Robbins Gollach, 32 years of age from Jemison, charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of imitation drugs.

Cheryl Renea Mahone, 36 years of age from Calera charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of imitation drugs.

Detarrius Quamane Doaks, 23 years of age from Montevallo, charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of imitation drugs.

Devary Oman Huff, 24 years of age from Alabaster, charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of imitation drugs.

