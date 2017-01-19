Superintendent: Court extension will not delay in Hoover school rezoning plan

Hoover school leaders say the implementation of their rezoning plan will not be delayed even though the federal judge in the case has a gr anted an extension to respond to several key questions that she asked.

"This extension does not mean in anyway that this process has been delayed, that we will not do this in 2017-2018," said Dr. Kathy Murphy, Hoover superintendent. "It certainly doesn't mean that anyone has failed to do their homework."

When the rezoning plan was approved on a preliminary basis last year, it was done so with the expectation that the parties in the case would respond with a written assessment of "green factors" and an analysis of how other school desegregation factors would affect the proposed student assignments.

That deadline was January 17.

An extension was asked for because several of the attorneys involved in the Hoover case were also involved in the Gardendale city school separation suit.

"That has been hugely time consuming for all of those attorneys and we get that and we respect that," said Murphy.

Now that arguments are over, Murphy is optimistic everyone will be able to sit down at the table soon and resume discussions.

"We want to respect the court and respect this community in being as timely as possible," said Murphy.

The new deadline is March 17. Murphy expects the response to be submitted before that time.

