From watch party to protest, Alabamians will mark the Trump Inauguration

Jefferson County Republicans will join with Alabama Minority GOP and Alabama Constitutional Conservatives for a watch party Friday at a restaurant in Birmingham’s Uptown entertainment district.

“We’re expecting a pumped up crowd of people who couldn’t make it to DC for the event,” Jeannie Faherty with the Jefferson County GOP said.

The gathering is a ticketed event nearing its capacity of 100. It begins Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Cantina Laredo in Uptown. Watch party tickets can be found on the party’s Facebook page.

Meanwhile, organizers of the “sister march” in Birmingham to support Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington expect more than a thousand participants.

“People are eager for Saturday to arrive so they can participate,” Shante Wolfe-Sisson of Womens March on Washington – Alabama said.

The Saturday march takes place at Kelly Ingram Park beginning with a 2 p.m. rally followed by a march through the city to promote women’s rights.

The group is providing updated information on events on it’s Facebook page.

