Supporters, protesters depart for Trump's inauguration

A lot of people jumped on the Washington, D.C. bound plane from the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

Alabama suspended Chief Justice Roy Moore has never attended an inauguration but he will be at this one leading a prayer and speaking at the inaugural pray breakfast Friday morning.

"Oh, I'm excited about going to see a new president sworn into office. I think the country is going in a new direction and I'm proud to be a part of it." Moore said.

While Moore continues to fight to get his job back, he plans to deliver a message to all those at the prayer breakfast.

"We need to go back to an understanding of God for our safety and happiness of peace and prosperity of the country," Moore said.

Diane Davis of Birmingham is also going to the DC. She will be taking part in the Michael Moore resistance march Friday and then the women's march on Saturday.

"I'm protesting against Trump because I'm very, very worried about our environment and wildlife. I'm going to be working with friends of the earth and Bernie Sanders. Doing what we can to protect our environment," Davis said.

The Trump inauguration, no doubt, will be drawing a lot of people to Washington, D.C. with supporters and opponents of the President-elect. Still, they can agree on one thing: they are taking part in history.

