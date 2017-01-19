Hoover officials will address stench coming from wastewater plant

Several people in Hoover have told WBRC FOX6 News they noticed a stench in the air at times in the parking lot of the Plaza at Riverchase.

City officials believe the odor is coming from a city wastewater treatment plant.

"There is a Hoover pumping facility immediately behind the Shopping Center along the Cahaba River on 31," Allan Rice, Hoover City Administrator said.

Residents say the smell is not constant but it is offensive.

"From time to time in normal sewer operations there could be kind of a collection of material, organic material, that starts to degrade and off gas and produce a noticeable odor in the area." Rice said.

Rice says increased rainfall of late may have contributed to the problem.

"Increase water flow can cause the odor to be a bit more prolific at certain points and time and also depends on wind direction, ambient temperature," Rice said.

Rice said the city is very aware of the problem and are taking steps to alleviate it.

"In the past we had to program to inject some material that would counter act the coagulation of the organic material. Actually break it up and flush it through the collection point and eliminate the odor," Rice said.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.