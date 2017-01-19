FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Stormy weather expected through the weekend

The weather has turned a bit nasty and will continue to stay that way at least through Sunday morning. We'll see a few breaks in the rain and storms, but be prepared for the possibility of severe storms across parts of the state. This afternoon our severe weather threat will remain limited and mainly south of I-20. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado are possible. The tornado threat is low, but NOT zero. Temperatures through the afternoon will remain above average with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Stay weather alert through the evening hours. The threat for storms will shift mainly to the east of I-65 during the evening hours.

Friday should remain mostly dry with only a few showers expected. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s. That's about 20 degrees above average for this time of the year. We can expect the chance for rain to increase after midnight with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms are likely Saturday both during the early morning and the afternoon. It is possible we could see several rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms. While the greatest risk for severe weather including tornadoes will likely remain south of Montgomery, I cannot rule out severe weather locally. Based on current forecast data, we could see a few stronger storms move into counties south of I-20 early Saturday. You need to be especially weather aware if you live in Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Shelby, Coosa, Talladega, and Clay Counties both during the morning and again during the afternoon. Farther south, the severe weather chances will increase. There are some questions on how this system will evolve. It is possible we could completely avoid severe weather in Central Alabama depending on how much instability returns to our area. Temperatures Saturday will reach the upper 60s and rain and possibly severe storms may continue through then evening into Sunday morning. This system will need to be monitored closely.

What types of severe weather are possible? We could see isolated tornadoes, hail, gusty winds, and localized flooding. Stay close to a source of reliable weather information. If you do not have the WBRC First Alert weather app, it would be a good idea to download it. We will provide many updates on-air and online regarding this developing weather.

We can expect to see some sunshine back in the forecast on Monday with cooler temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 50s. Tuesday should be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Expect increasing clouds on Wednesday with the chance of a few showers.

