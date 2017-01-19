Police: Shooting victim collapses at Forestdale gas station - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Police: Shooting victim collapses at Forestdale gas station

Source: Brandon Riggins/WBRC Source: Brandon Riggins/WBRC
FORESTDALE, AL (WBRC) -

A shooting victim collapsed at a Forestdale gas station Thursday afternoon.

Birmingham police described the victim as a black male in his 20s. Sgt. Slaughter said the victim was shot at an unknown location and drove to the gas station.

After sitting in the car for a few minutes, he attempted to walk into the store but collapsed.

The victim was unable to speak. Police say he suffered life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say it does not look like he was shot while inside the car.

