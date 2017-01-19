Outgoing Alabama AD Bill Battle opens up about retirement

Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson announced Monday that freshman forward Braxton Key will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft. Key will not hire an agent preserving his amateur status and will have until May 24 to decide if he will remain in the draft or return to the Crimson Tide for the 2017-2018 season. Key was named an SEC All-Freshman team member last season after leading the Tide in scoring and minutes per game. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Alabama's Key declares for 2017 NBA draft, will not hire agent

Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster failed a drug test at the NFL Combine, according to a report by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport .

Triathletes using Jack Warner Parkway pose one of the biggest hurdles to football fans coming campus for Alabama's Spring football game.

How you can avoid A-Day traffic problems Saturday in Tuscaloosa

Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?

Bill Battle, who has spent the past four years as Alabama’s Athletic Director, interviewed with the media Thursday morning about his retirement.

He announced he was stepping down on Sunday. Battle will transition into an advisory role until the end of his contract that expires on March 1, 2017.

Former Arizona Athletic Director Greg Byrne will then take over the reigns.

Alabama held a press conference Thursday afternoon to officially introduce Byrne as Alabama’s newest Athletics Director.

