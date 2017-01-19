Outgoing Alabama AD Bill Battle opens up about retirement - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Outgoing Alabama AD Bill Battle opens up about retirement

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Bill Battle, who has spent the past four years as Alabama’s Athletic Director, interviewed with the media Thursday morning about his retirement.

He announced he was stepping down on Sunday. Battle will transition into an advisory role until the end of his contract that expires on March 1, 2017.

Former Arizona Athletic Director Greg Byrne will then take over the reigns.

Alabama held a press conference Thursday afternoon to officially introduce Byrne as Alabama’s newest Athletics Director.

