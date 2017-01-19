Tuscaloosa PD charges man accused of raping juvenile reported missing from Mobile

Tuscaloosa police have arrested and charged a man after they say he raped a juvenile female reported missing from Mobile.

Police say authorities in Mobile contacted them about the missing 14-year-old girl on Jan. 18 because they believed the girl might have been in Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa investigators located the girl in the 6700 block of Jenean Street.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged Phillip Anthony Lollar II, 28, with two counts of rape second degree, sodomy second degree and interference with custody.

Lollar is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $105,000 bond. Lollar also faces pending federal charges.

