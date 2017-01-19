Political analysts on Friday's inauguration

Janice talked with former Alabama Republican Party Chair Marty Connors and democrat strategist Richard Dickerson about what to expect.

Marty says for people going to the ceremonies, once inside the district itself the demand for Uber and cabs will be immense thus putting a tremendous amount of stress on the metro system. It is his understanding that 5000 additional National Guard troops will be on standby in and around the mall. Bus rentals and permits for protesting are very high but normally protests are secured to certain areas. There is no problem whatsoever with protesting - it is protected in the First Amendment. However, there is a difference between protesting and disruption which some say they are planning. More often than not things are reasonably calm. The parade route along Pennsylvania Avenue will be particularly insane. The Secret Service plans for every conceivable contingency from a twisted ankle to broken pipes, escape routes, drones etc. Many of these protesters are paid through various left-wing organizers. Marty will be visiting most of the Alabama delegation's open houses and a few galas and receptions - the Alabama Society reception and the Americans for Tax Reform black-tie. Marty's advice for anyone attending the inauguration, wear walking shoes or flats. Keep your heels in your purse!

Richard says this is a day of celebration and anxiety. The unknown and change creates anxiety. The GOP is happy and in a celebratory mood. The fact that 60 members of congress are not attending is substantial. The country remains very polarized.

