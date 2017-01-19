The Jefferson County Department of Health's EPI Division

The Jefferson County Department of Health's Prevention and Epidemiology Division's mission is to protect the residents of Jefferson County by monitoring and responding to cases of communicable, zoonotic, and environmentally-related human diseases - except STD and TB-related diseases or illnesses. The Prevention and Epidemiology Division provides a countywide network of disease surveillance for early detection and timely response to disease threats, conducts investigations of communicable disease outbreaks, implements plans to reduce the occurrence of communicable diseases, provides technical expertise, consultation and assistance to healthcare professionals, institutions, and communities throughout the county, and protects citizens from diseases caused by environmental contaminants through education.

All healthcare providers are mandated by the State of Alabama to report certain diseases and illnesses to the division. Certain protocols are carried out and more than often, the division works closely with infection control departments within various hospitals, ADPH and CDC to resolve many of the investigations. It investigates outbreaks at schools, nursing homes, workplaces, daycares, etc. It also works closely with the Environmental Health Division to investigate food-borne illnesses associated with food establishments. As it relates to the latest emerging infectious diseases such as Zika, Chikungunya, and Ebola, the Epi Division takes the investigative lead locally and coordinates efforts with ADPH and the CDC.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.