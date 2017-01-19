The Perfect Blend: Quick, healthy meals

Powerhouse blogger and online phenomenon Tess Masters - aka The Blender Girl - offers up more incredible vegan and gluten-free recipes that help you lead a vibrant healthy life in The Perfect Blend. Anchored to a master list of nutrient-dense hero foods, Tess has recipes that play off all of the current food trends. She has recipes to help you gain energy, optimize protein intake, boost immunity, lose weight, combat inflammation, lower carbs, utilize healthy fats, include probiotics, balance alkalinity, combine foods for optimal digestion, or just blend fabulous flavors for culinary pleasure. The Perfect Blend functions not only as a cookbook for sensational smoothies, elixirs, snacks, salads, sides, mains, and desserts but also as a nutrition guide. Tess arms cooks with information about the health benefits of each of the hero foods, as well as top tips for blending them together for amazing texture and taste. Incorporating your daily quota of fruits and veggies is easy and fun. For more information, visit www.theblendergirl.com.

