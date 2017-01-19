Our House: Organizing your closet - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Our House: Organizing your closet

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)

Janice talked with Amanda LeBlanc with The Amanda's about organizing a closet. This is the last of a four-part series that focuses on organizing your home, one space at a time. For more ideas, visit www.theamandas.com.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly