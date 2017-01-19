FIRST ALERT: Heavy rainfall, limited threat for severe storms today

An active weather pattern will begin Thursday and continue through the weekend. We have several possibilities of severe weather.

FIRST ALERT THURSDAY – There is a limited risk for storms capable of producing severe weather across central Alabama today and tonight. This small possibility sets up mainly along and south of a line from Vernon to Fayette to Jasper to Birmingham to Talladega to Lineville and Alexander City. The biggest impact today will be heavy rainfall that could lead to some localized flooding issues and certainly will create hazardous driving conditions.

Friday should be quiet during the day with possible storms late Friday night into Saturday morning. This active weather should remain south and west of our viewing area but we will still monitor closely.

FIRST ALERT SATURDAY - This is the main event. Expect a good bit of rain and thunderstorms prior to noon Saturday. Some of these storms could be severe and produce all modes of severe weather. The greatest risk overall looks to set up across South Alabama. Storms will have to be monitored closely though especially in Sumter, Hale, Greene, Bibb and Chilton counties.

Round #2 - Saturday afternoon/evening: The severe risk depends on how much instability returns

after the early morning rain/storms. This has at least the potential to be stronger with again all modes possible including tornadoes. We still think greatest risk will remain south near Montgomery though if you live along and south of I-20 you could still

see some nasty weather too.

FIRST ALERT SUNDAY - Severe storms will be ongoing in the early morning hours especially south of I-20 and east of I-65. It looks like Georgia and South Carolina see the brunt of the severe weather on Sunday with quieter weather settling in across Alabama.

Please keep up with this evolving forecast. The zone for the greatest severe potential could shift and we don’t want you caught by surprise. Saturday is the day to watch for potential multiple rounds of severe storms and you’ll need multiple ways of getting alert and weather info.

The WBRC First Alert Weather App is free and will provide that for you!

I'll be tracking the heavy rain moving in on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.