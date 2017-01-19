Jeh Jeh Live: American Gospel Quartet Convention

The 2017 American Gospel Quartet Convention convenes in Birmingham this weekend for its 26th Annual Gathering. Gospel Quartet singers and supporters from across America will travel to Birmingham to share in two days of workshops, networking, honor salutes and music ministry services. The AGQC was founded to promote the importance of this great music and its impact on the world's music. The organization also strives to keep participating groups and individuals focused on the spiritual aspect of their ministries.

