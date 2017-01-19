Good Day Alabama: January 19, 2018

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

PET OF THE WEEK - Lisa Teague from the Shelby County Humane Society introduced us to a pet that needs a new home. Her name is Brie. For adoptions, call 205-669-3916 or visit www.shelbyhumane.org.

JEH JEH LIVE - The 2017 American Gospel Quartet Convention convenes in Birmingham this weekend for its 26th Annual Gathering. Gospel Quartet singers and supporters from across America will travel to Birmingham to share in two days of workshops, networking, honor salutes and music ministry services. The AGQC was founded to promote the importance of this great music and its impact on the world's music. The organization also strives to keep participating groups and individuals focused on the spiritual aspect of their ministries.

OUR HOUSE - Janice talked with Amanda LeBlanc with The Amanda's about organizing a closet. This is the last of a four-part series that focuses on organizing your home, one space at a time. For more ideas, visit www.theamandas.com.

THE PERFECT BLEND - Powerhouse blogger and online phenomenon Tess Masters - aka The Blender Girl - offers up more incredible vegan and gluten-free recipes that help you lead a vibrant healthy life in The Perfect Blend. Anchored to a master list of nutrient-dense hero foods, Tess has recipes that play off all of the current food trends. She has recipes to help you gain energy, optimize protein intake, boost immunity, lose weight, combat inflammation, lower carbs, utilize healthy fats, include probiotics, balance alkalinity, combine foods for optimal digestion, or just blend fabulous flavors for culinary pleasure. The Perfect Blend functions not only as a cookbook for sensational smoothies, elixirs, snacks, salads, sides, mains, and desserts but also as a nutrition guide. Tess arms cooks with information about the health benefits of each of the hero foods, as well as top tips for blending them together for amazing texture and taste. Incorporating your daily quota of fruits and veggies is easy and fun. For more information, visit www.theblendergirl.com.

HEALTH DEPARTMENT - The Jefferson County Department of Health's Prevention and Epidemiology Division's mission is to protect the residents of Jefferson County by monitoring and responding to cases of communicable, zoonotic, and environmentally-related human diseases - except STD and TB-related diseases or illnesses. The Prevention and Epidemiology Division provides a countywide network of disease surveillance for early detection and timely response to disease threats, conducts investigations of communicable disease outbreaks, implements plans to reduce the occurrence of communicable diseases, provides technical expertise, consultation and assistance to healthcare professionals, institutions, and communities throughout the county, and protects citizens from diseases caused by environmental contaminants through education. All healthcare providers are mandated by the State of Alabama to report certain diseases and illnesses to the division. Certain protocols are carried out and more than often, the division works closely with infection control departments within various hospitals, ADPH and CDC to resolve many of the investigations. It investigates outbreaks at schools, nursing homes, work places, daycares, etc. It also works closely with the Environmental Health Division to investigate food-borne illnesses associated with food establishments. As it relates to the latest emerging infectious diseases such as Zika, Chikungunya, and Ebola, the Epi Division takes the investigative lead locally and coordinates efforts with ADPH and the CDC.

INAUGURATION - Janice talked with former Alabama Republican Party Chair Marty Connors and democrat strategist Richard Dickerson about what to expect.

Marty says for people going to the ceremonies, once inside the district itself the demand for Uber and cabs will be immense thus putting a tremendous amount of stress on the metro system. It is his understanding that 5000 additional National Guard troops will be on standby in and around the mall. Bus rentals and permits for protesting are very high but normally protests are secured to certain areas. There is no problem whatsoever with protesting - it is protected by the First Amendment. However, there is a difference between protesting and disruption which some say they are planning. More often than not things are reasonably calm. The parade route along Pennsylvania Avenue will be particularly insane. The Secret Service plans for every conceivable contingency from a twisted ankle to broken pipes, escape routes, drones etc. Many of these protesters are paid through various left-wing organizers. Marty will be visiting most of the Alabama delegation's open houses and a few galas and receptions - the Alabama Society reception and the Americans for Tax Reform black-tie. Marty's advice for anyone attending the inauguration, wear walking shoes or flats. Keep your heels in your purse!

Richard says this is a day of celebration and anxiety. The unknown and change create anxiety. The GOP is happy and in a celebratory mood. The fact that 60 members of congress are not attending is substantial. The country remains very polarized.