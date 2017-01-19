Caribbean Shrimp over Jerk Rice

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp butter

1 lb large Alabama Wild Shrimp [Peeled and deveined] Snapper Grabbers has the best selection!

½ cup diced red pepper

½ cup diced red onion

1 Tbsp minced garlic

1 Tbsp jerk paste

Cilantro

Pineapple chunks for garnish

2 cups Basmati rice

3 cups chicken stock

1 tsp turmeric

1 Tbsp jerk seasoning

Directions:



Bring chicken stock and a bit of water to a boil and add rice. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Add turmeric and jerk seasoning, fluff rice up. Heat olive oil and butter in pan, add peppers and onions for about 4 minutes. Add shrimp and cook for about 2 minutes and toss with garlic and jerk paste. Continue to cook for about 2 more minutes at medium high heat. Serve over rice and garnish w/cilantro and pineapple.