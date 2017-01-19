Burrata Salad - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Burrata Salad

Ingredients: 
Arugula
Pomegranate Seeds 
Lemon Chow Chow 
Thin Sliced Pancetta 
Beets 
Roasted cherry Tomatoes 
Fried Egg roll wrap for garnish
Balsamic Glaze 
Burrata 
Chow-chow 

Pancetta:

4 thin slices of Pancetta 
1/4 cup brown sugar 
1 teaspoon Cayanne 
Salt and Pepper to taste 

Directions: 

Mix the sugar and spices. 
On baking sheet line with parchment paper. 
Cover the pancetta with the mixture. Bake for at 350 for 15 min or until the sugars have caramelized on the top.
Set aside to cool. 

Eggroll garnish: In a small sauce pan add about a cup of fry oil. Bring up to 350 degrees. You can cut the egg roll wrappers into any shape before frying to add some sass to your dish.  Once oil is heated fry wrapper on each side for 3 min each. Set aside to cool  

Mix arugula with pomegranate seeds and create a nest on the plate. 
Drizzle with lemon oil and sprinkle with Salt and pepper. 
Add roasted cherry tomatoes and sit burrata on top. 
Drizzle burrata with balsamic glaze. Place a couple of the pancetta rounds on the side. Garnish with the chow chow and egg roll wrappers.)

