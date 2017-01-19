Burrata Salad

Ingredients:

Arugula

Pomegranate Seeds

Lemon Chow Chow

Thin Sliced Pancetta

Beets

Roasted cherry Tomatoes

Fried Egg roll wrap for garnish

Balsamic Glaze

Burrata

Chow-chow

Pancetta:

4 thin slices of Pancetta

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon Cayanne

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

Mix the sugar and spices.

On baking sheet line with parchment paper.

Cover the pancetta with the mixture. Bake for at 350 for 15 min or until the sugars have caramelized on the top.

Set aside to cool.

Eggroll garnish: In a small sauce pan add about a cup of fry oil. Bring up to 350 degrees. You can cut the egg roll wrappers into any shape before frying to add some sass to your dish. Once oil is heated fry wrapper on each side for 3 min each. Set aside to cool

Mix arugula with pomegranate seeds and create a nest on the plate.

Drizzle with lemon oil and sprinkle with Salt and pepper.

Add roasted cherry tomatoes and sit burrata on top.

Drizzle burrata with balsamic glaze. Place a couple of the pancetta rounds on the side. Garnish with the chow chow and egg roll wrappers.)

