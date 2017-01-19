Update: All clear at Nucor Steel in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Update: All clear at Nucor Steel in Birmingham

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Fire and Rescue and a Hazmat crew were called to Nucor Steel on Fred L. Shuttlesworth Drive Thursday morning after an odor in a locker room, but nothing was found.

Frankie Griggs, the Vice President, says no one was evacuated and operations never stopped.

