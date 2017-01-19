First Alert Update: Limited severe threat for today, elevated threat over the weekend

FIRST ALERT UPDATE FOR TODAY: While we do have a chance of seeing isolated strong storms today, the threat of a severe outbreak is limited.

Look for heavy rainfall at times, gusty to damaging winds and a small spin-up tornado threat. Highs are expected to be in the upper 60s to low 70s across our area with winds out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight the periods of heavy rainfall continue to be likely with lows near 59 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday looks fairly quiet though a few showers are possible during the day.

FIRST ALERT WEEKEND: The threat for severe storms capable of producing all modes of severe weather spikes on Saturday and Sunday. We will see multiple rounds potentially. The first might impact areas along and south of I-20 during the morning hours on Saturday.

That round moves out and we will have to wait and see how much instability develops ahead of round number 2. Future radar shows a chance for storms on Saturday afternoon then again at night and through Sunday morning.

Instability parameters will also be on the rise and that will mean any bit of convection will have to be watched closely. Storms will be capable of producing tornadoes and or damaging straight line winds. Large hail is also possible. Some of the highest instability in Central Alabama is expected on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Let's be "weather aware" for today through the weekend. You can get continuous updates by monitoring our WBRC weather app and online, and of course we will be "on air" with updates if our weather becomes severe. Also make sure your weather radio has fresh batteries for updates in the event that you lose power.

