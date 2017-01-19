Mom pushes for inclusive park for all children

Five-year-old Braelynn Thompson loves to be outdoors.

"When she comes outdoors it just brightens my heart so much just like right now she loves seeing people and other kids,” said her mother Veronica Thompson.

The frequent visits to Birmingham parks presented challenges. Her daughter has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair to get around. Thompson said the equipment isn’t accommodating.

“There's a lot of equipment out here. The swings, the slides, and she's not able to utilize it like the other kids. I'm having to either hold her up because she can't hold her back up on her own or I'm having to stuff things around her so she can't sit up in just a normal swing,” explained Thompson.

Her concerns have been heard by the team over at Birmingham's Park and Recreation Department.

"Hopefully we can build a park that's inclusive for Braelynn and other kids that are like her. We talked about maybe taking some swings and equipment out of the park that we have right now and maybe adding some things until we can come up with a concrete plan," Thompson said.

According to Birmingham Park and Recreation Board Public Relations Coordinator Stanley Robinson they are in the planning stages of an adaptive playground at Cooper Green Park, where a Miracle Field was recently built.

In a statement he said in part, "We have a piece of adaptive play equipment here and there at some playgrounds, but obviously we want to do better as we strive to provide a play experience for all of our park patrons."

Below is Robinson’s full statement:

Ms. Thompson posted on our Facebook page that her young daughter--because of her disability--could not play at our Green Springs playground. It saddened me to read of her discouragement and to see the photo she posted, which led me to reach out to her and invite her to meet with our park and recreation staff. At the time, we wanted to assure Ms. Thompson that her concerns were real and important to us. We needed to hear what it's like for a parent to have to struggle to provide a bit of normalcy for their child--and if there is one Ms. Thompson, there are a hundred more. We have a piece of adaptive play equipment here and there at some playgrounds, but obviously we want to do better as we strive to provide a play experience for all of our park patrons. In fact, we recently completed a Miracle Field at Cooper Green. And we are in the planning stages of an adaptive playground at that site. Yet, we are not satisfied and realize that we have to do better throughout the city. There is a hefty price tag to creating adaptive playgrounds, but I wouldn't want to have totry and explain that to a child. This is a community problem and I strongly believe we have a community that will unselfishly bring ideas to the table to solve it. We have had but one meeting, but it was a very productive conversation and we learned a lot. This is an opportunity for one of those truly meaningful public-private relationships that can serve as a game changer for the community. I believe there is a company or group out there that will start tomorrow unaware that the legacy they will ultimately leave behind is that they opened up the vast and imaginative world of play to a child. I have been involved in more ribbon-cutting ceremonies than I can count, but the one I look forward to more than any other is to see that new adaptive playground and kids of all abilities playing and laughing together as if it's the normal thing to do. Because it is.

