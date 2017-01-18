Watch parties and protest: Expect both during Trump's inauguration

Watch parties and protests.

You can expect to see both around Birmingham on Friday. The presidential inauguration of Donald Trump has brought out the true feelings of people on both sides of the political aisle.

The Jefferson County Republican Party is holding a watch party celebrating the inauguration. The Black Lives Matter chapter in Birmingham is holding an anti-inauguration event Friday evening to mourn the farewell of President Obama and protest against President-elect Trump.

The Jefferson County Republican Party will host a watch party at Cantina Laredo from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Friday.

"I assume it will be a high leave of excitement, enthusiasm. Regardless of whose watch party it is there is always a level of enthusiasm and hope," Rep. Gary Palmer said.

But that is not the case for the Birmingham chapter of Black Lives Matter. The group is encouraging people to turn their TVs off and attend their anti-inauguration gathering.

The event will take place at The Vault from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday. During that time, the only thing they want to celebrate is what President Obama has accomplished and support one another as the new administration takes office.

"A racist, bad administration will be taking office on Friday. That is not good for America so there is nothing to celebrate," Cara McClure, the founder of Black Lives Matter Birmingham Chapter said.

Tickets for the Republican Inauguration party start at 50 dollars.

Black Lives Matter is asking those who attend the anti-inauguration event bring a $5 donation.

