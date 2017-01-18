FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Still a chance for a few strong or severe storms Thursday, a higher chance over the weekend

There is a small chance of showers before midnight across west Alabama. A better chance for rain sets up across west Alabama after midnight. Showers will be ongoing in some areas on Thursday morning.

FIRST ALERT THURSDAY: Storms will start to impact areas west of I-65 during the late morning hours and especially afternoon. Storms will strengthen as they move east during the afternoon and evening hours. A few of the storms could reach strong or severe levels and produce wind gusts up to 60 mph or brief spin ups. We do not expect widespread severe weather but we do expect widespread rainfall amounts of 1 inch. Some locations could get over 2”, especially northwest.

Friday looks fairly quiet though a few showers are possible during the day.

FIRST ALERT WEEKEND: The threat for severe storms capable of producing all modes of severe weather spikes on Saturday and Sunday. We will see multiple rounds potentially. The first might impact areas along and south of I-20 during the morning hours on Saturday. That round moves out and we will have to wait and see how much instability develops ahead of round number 2. Future radar shows a chance for storms on Saturday afternoon then again at night and through Sunday morning. Instability parameters will also be on the rise and that will mean any bit of convection will have to be watched closely. Storms will be capable of producing tornadoes and or damaging straight line winds. Large hail is also possible. Some of the highest instability in Central Alabama is expected on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

This is a very complex set up and I believe by tomorrow afternoon we will have a better idea as to what areas will see the strongest storms and when. Start preparing now and look for updates on WBRC FOX6 News and on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

