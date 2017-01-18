UA Army ROTC chasing history

Alabama safety Deionte Thompson has been arrested in connection with a spring break assault in Texas.

Using its third-highest score of the season, a 197.600, in the NCAA Championships Semifinal II, the Alabama gymnastics team advanced to its NCAA-best 23rd Super Six Team Final Friday night in St. Louis. In the 25-year history of the Super Six format, Alabama’s 23 berths is more than any other program.

Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson announced Monday that freshman forward Braxton Key will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft. Key will not hire an agent preserving his amateur status and will have until May 24 to decide if he will remain in the draft or return to the Crimson Tide for the 2017-2018 season. Key was named an SEC All-Freshman team member last season after leading the Tide in scoring and minutes per game. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster failed a drug test at the NFL Combine, according to a report by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport .

Triathletes using Jack Warner Parkway pose one of the biggest hurdles to football fans coming campus for Alabama's Spring football game.

How you can avoid A-Day traffic problems Saturday in Tuscaloosa

Pushing their way up in recent state competition, the University of Alabama’s Army ROTC is preparing for a regional contest this weekend.

"Our bodies will be tired; we'll be burned out on all our calories and everything," said Brandon Sinnott, Ranger Challenge Commander.

Cadets will move nearly 20 miles wearing 40 pounds of gear in the challenge. Tightening a rope bridge is one of the contests as the team crosses to the next level.

"I know that we are mentally strong and we've been tested before and proven successful; so I think we're ready," said Brandon Sinnott.

The 11 cadets hope to win regionals and advance to THEIR first ever national competition in West Point.

"A lot of us want to go combat arms when we get into the military and it will help us prepare for the stress and lifestyle it will Intel," said Brandon Sinnott.

"We teach students how to be leaders. We teach them about their own self strengths and weaknesses. And, we put them in demanding situations," said Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Goode.

They will be competing in Florida this Saturday in the Brigade Ranger Challenge.

