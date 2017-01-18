UA Army ROTC chasing history - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UA Army ROTC chasing history

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Pushing their way up in recent state competition, the University of Alabama’s Army ROTC is preparing for a regional contest this weekend.

"Our bodies will be tired; we'll be burned out on all our calories and everything," said Brandon Sinnott, Ranger Challenge Commander.

Cadets will move nearly 20 miles wearing 40 pounds of gear in the challenge. Tightening a rope bridge is one of the contests as the team crosses to the next level.

"I know that we are mentally strong and we've been tested before and proven successful; so I think we're ready," said Brandon Sinnott.

The 11 cadets hope to win regionals and advance to THEIR first ever national competition in West Point.

"A lot of us want to go combat arms when we get into the military and it will help us prepare for the stress and lifestyle it will Intel," said Brandon Sinnott.

"We teach students how to be leaders. We teach them about their own self strengths and weaknesses. And, we put them in demanding situations," said Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Goode.

They will be competing in Florida this Saturday in the Brigade Ranger Challenge.

