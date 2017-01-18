UA Army ROTC chasing history

Triathletes using Jack Warner Parkway pose one of the biggest hurdles to football fans coming campus for Alabama's Spring football game.More >>
Triathletes using Jack Warner Parkway pose one of the biggest hurdles to football fans coming campus for Alabama's Spring football game.More >>
Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster failed a drug test at the NFL Combine, according to a report by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.More >>
Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster failed a drug test at the NFL Combine, according to a report by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.More >>
Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson announced Monday that freshman forward Braxton Key will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft. Key will not hire an agent preserving his amateur status and will have until May 24 to decide if he will remain in the draft or return to the Crimson Tide for the 2017-2018 season. Key was named an SEC All-Freshman team member last season after leading the Tide in scoring and minutes per game. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson announced Monday that freshman forward Braxton Key will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft. Key will not hire an agent preserving his amateur status and will have until May 24 to decide if he will remain in the draft or return to the Crimson Tide for the 2017-2018 season. Key was named an SEC All-Freshman team member last season after leading the Tide in scoring and minutes per game. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
Using its third-highest score of the season, a 197.600, in the NCAA Championships Semifinal II, the Alabama gymnastics team advanced to its NCAA-best 23rd Super Six Team Final Friday night in St. Louis. In the 25-year history of the Super Six format, Alabama’s 23 berths is more than any other program.More >>
Using its third-highest score of the season, a 197.600, in the NCAA Championships Semifinal II, the Alabama gymnastics team advanced to its NCAA-best 23rd Super Six Team Final Friday night in St. Louis. In the 25-year history of the Super Six format, Alabama’s 23 berths is more than any other program.More >>
A Texas TV station reports that Alabama safety Deionte Thompson is a suspect in a spring break assault.More >>
Alabama safety Deionte Thompson has been arrested in connection with a spring break assault in Texas.More >>
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey has denied a request seeking his removal as head of the NCAA infractions panel handling North Carolina's ongoing academic case.More >>
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey has denied a request seeking his removal as head of the NCAA infractions panel handling North Carolina's ongoing academic case.More >>
USC now 8-8 in SECMore >>
USC now 8-8 in SECMore >>
Triathletes using Jack Warner Parkway pose one of the biggest hurdles to football fans coming campus for Alabama's Spring football game.More >>
Triathletes using Jack Warner Parkway pose one of the biggest hurdles to football fans coming campus for Alabama's Spring football game.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.More >>
The Tigers are two games back of SEC West leading Arkansas after winning two-out-of-three against Ole Miss at The Box.More >>
The Tigers are two games back of SEC West leading Arkansas after winning two-out-of-three against Ole Miss at The Box.More >>