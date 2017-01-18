Firemen find smoke, but no flames at Ensley house

Birmingham firemen responded to a report of a house fire in the 2000 block of 25th Street in Ensley Wednesday evening.

Firefighters saw the person who lives at the home trying to escape through the basement upon arrival.

Paramedics are checking out the person. That person was the house's lone occupant.

Crews say they saw light smoke, but never saw any flames. They say the house is not a total loss.

