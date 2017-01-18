UAB cancels inaugural process group

UAB officials sent the word out Wednesday night: there will not be a group session held for employees who are having a tough time dealing with the Donald Trump's election.

A flyer from the UAB Employee Assistance and Counseling Center announced they were offering an Inaugural Process Group to be held at noon on Friday, around the same time Trump is scheduled to be sworn in as president.

The purpose of the meeting, according to the flyer was “to give employees a supportive environment to express feelings and reactions about the election. Also, to discuss strategies moving forward."

WBRC tried speaking with the Center's staff about who organized the meeting and why they felt it was needed. We weren't allowed to do so.

Instead, UAB media officials released a statement that said in part the meeting, “is clearly partisan and not an appropriate use of institutional resources. The event has been cancelled.”

