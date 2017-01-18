Investigators: Mother received money for allowing her daughter to be sexually abused

A mother is now in custody, after Blount County investigators say she received money in exchange for allowing a man to sexually assault her daughter.

According to court documents, the alleged incidents happened between June 2015 and Aug. 2016 at the Covered Bridge Inn in Oneonta.

Rama Raji Erramraju is facing several charges including sex abuse of child under 12 and human trafficking.

The child's mother was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon.

"To be honest with you, and I might get in trouble for saying this, but it's sickening to me," said Blount County Deputy Tim Kent. "To do that to a child is unforgivable in my opinion, in my book."

Kent couldn't give more details about the case because it is an ongoing investigation.

