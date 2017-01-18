Jacksonville cuts ribbon on new public safety complex

Jacksonville city officials say their new public safety complex is built for the future.

Wednesday, they cut the ribbon on a new building to house the city's police and fire departments and municipal court.

It replaces outdated facilities like a 1930s era police building.

“Our fire department had gotten to where it was a little difficult in covering our area in an appropriate amount of time. Our courtroom's small, had no places for the attorneys to meet with their clients,” Mayor Johnny Smith said.

The new building had a few issues, however. It was supposed to open in October. And, the council voted to relocate the building's dispatch room because the new one had trouble connecting to the EMA tower.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.