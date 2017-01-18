Birmingham firefighters deal with more arson cases in Ensley

An early Wednesday morning house fire off 29th Street and Court R in Ensley created concerns for the family next door.

Flames shooting from an empty two-story house came dangerously close to the home of three people.

“I’m just worried about my grandma,” Ikea Jones said as she confirmed her mother, grandmother and a third family member were safe.

“On down the street, two houses got burnt down. On down the other street, another got burnt down,” Jones said.

In each case, arson was suspected.

“There’s a fire every day in Ensley, it seems,” said a neighbor who declined to identify herself.

The Birmingham Fire Department confirms six “set fires” in Ensley since January 1st. Since last year, that number reached 30.

“We don’t know if it’s another arsonist, accidentally set or someone trying to get rid of old property,” Captain Bryan Harrell said about the most recent fires.

Harrell urged people who live in the community to be watchful and call if they see anyone suspicious near abandoned houses.

