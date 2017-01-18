ALEA: Scammers have stolen $13K from 3 senior citizens in gift card scam

Deputies in Cullman County are asking for help finding a man who walked off a work release detail at Live Haul.More >>
There still appears to be a limited severe weather threat for central Alabama. The main threat will be damaging straight line winds. The potential for severe weather decreases rapidly after sunset and the threat for any storms should end before 9 p.m.More >>
The Birmingham Board of Education has scheduled interviews with the two finalists chosen for the job of superintendent.More >>
Two people died Friday evening when a vehicle collided with a tractor trailer in Shelby county.More >>
Chief Justice Roy Moore will make an announcement next week about 'his future plans'.More >>
