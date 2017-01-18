ALEA: Scammers have stolen $13K from 3 senior citizens in gift c - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

ALEA: Scammers have stolen $13K from 3 senior citizens in gift card scam

By Jordan Smith, Digital Content Producer, News & Sports
Connect
(Source: WSFA) (Source: WSFA)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigations want citizens to beware of suspicious callers asking for money in any form.

In a case currently under investigation, a scammer targeted senior citizens by pretending to be the victims’ grandson in financial trouble.

The scammer requested assistance in the form of Wal-Mart gift cards.

Agents found three victims in Etowah, Jackson and Washington counties. Investigators say the total amount of money stolen equals $13,000.

State Trooper Chuck Daniel will join us on The Four today to talk more about spotting these scams and protecting your money.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly