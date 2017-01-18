ALEA: Scammers have stolen $13K from 3 senior citizens in gift card scam

Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigations want citizens to beware of suspicious callers asking for money in any form.

In a case currently under investigation, a scammer targeted senior citizens by pretending to be the victims’ grandson in financial trouble.

The scammer requested assistance in the form of Wal-Mart gift cards.

Agents found three victims in Etowah, Jackson and Washington counties. Investigators say the total amount of money stolen equals $13,000.

